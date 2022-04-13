Dear rabble readers,

Our goal is to raise $21,000 in 21 days to celebrate rabble’s 21st anniversary! And we know we can depend on you, our loyal readers, to help us achieve this. You have proven time and time again how dedicated you are to rabble and to keeping progressive independent media thriving in Canada.

For the last 21 years rabble.ca has been bringing stories that move the needle to a growing and influential audience. rabble has never had a paywall or charged a subscription fee and we need your ongoing support to keep our news and views free and accessible to all.

Anything you can give from $21 to $210, or more, will help us achieve our goal, broaden our reach, and have a greater impact by bolstering critical social movements. When we all chip in a little – or a lot! – together we can make a big difference.

We thought turning 20 was a big deal but with your support, look how far we have come over the last year! In 2021 we released a book, launched a new website, relaunched our flagship podcast, rabble radio, and there was no shortage of coverage of the social and political issues of the day.

And we are so pleased that this didn’t go unnoticed!

In February of this year, rabble.ca was recognized at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards (aka COPAs) – our team won the 2021 Silver Award in the Best Community News Web Site (Media) category. We are honoured to be celebrating this prestigious award with you!

As loyal rabble readers you know how important independent media is in this ever-changing world. We need your support to continue amplifying the progressive voices of social justice movements with an emphasis on the stories of workers, and of underrepresented communities.

From global issues, the climate crisis, and national politics, to Indigenous rights, diversity and inclusion, healthcare, and the labour movement, rabble is dedicated to covering the stories often missing from the mainstream debate.

rabble was built on the efforts of journalists, writers, artists and activists across the country. For us, it’s always been about teamwork – and our readers are an essential part of the team!

With your generous support, rabble will continue to feature some of the best new and emerging voices in Canada, together with the must-read voices of the left – our community-driven journalism will continue to put a spotlight on not only stories of resistance, but also those of hope.

Despite these precarious times, it’s still important for us to take a pause and celebrate together – and to also reflect on how far we’ve come on our journey to build a better and brighter future for all. Join us!

With gratitude,

Kim Elliott

Publisher

P.S. For any of our rabble readers who haven’t made the leap to being a donor yet, there’s no better time than now to make your first gift in honour of rabble’s 21st anniversary! And as a new supporter, you will get a chance to win a copy of Everything on (the) Line.

Please give as generously as you can today, and if you aren’t able to donate, you can help broaden our reach by sharing the good word of rabble with your friends and family.