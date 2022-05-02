Hello rabble readers and listeners!

As you know, rabble’s got its finger on the beat of the stories that matter to you. One way we make sure you don’t miss important stories and analysis is through our weekly podcast, rabble radio.

As the host of rabble radio, I am excited to bring you engaging and inspiring interviews each week with changemakers like Paul Taylor, Dr. Jeanette Ashe, Joy MacPhail, and Sleydo’ Molly Wickham.

I am reaching out to you today because I want to help rabble achieve its goal to raise $21,000 in 21 days to celebrate 21 years of rabble rousing – and your support is essential to hitting the target. As progressive independent media, rabble relies on the support from its reader and listener community to deliver its critical work. Will you join us?

With the support of people like you, rabble radio’s waves are washing across the country.

From Bonne Bay, NFLD, to Nanaimo, BC – and everywhere in between – I am thrilled to see rabble radio expand and evolve. Already, this year we’ve picked up nine new campus and college radio stations.

I am so proud to work with long-time friend to rabble, and current rabble radio consultant, Wayne MacPhail. As Wayne says: “When rabble radio and the whole rabble podcast network began, most people had never heard of podcasts – let alone listened to them. It’s heartening to see the show that broke new ground in Canada has grown to become such an important part of so many Canadians’ lives. I’m proud to make a contribution to it.”

Each and every contribution makes a difference, from $21 to $210, or more – your support will ensure that rabble.ca and rabble radio can reach more Canadians, build community connections, and have a greater impact amplifying critical social movements.

rabble radio is a podcast that people can tune into for progressive Canadian content, to catch up on the news of the day through a non-corporate lens. They’ll hear stories and insights from established Canadian politicians, activists and leaders. That exposure is vital for emerging artists, advocates and changemakers of the future.

Please join us and support rabble in its 21st year – you can help keep rabble community-driven, corporate-free and accessible to all, with no subscription fees or paywalls. Now that’s what media democracy is made of!

In solidarity,

Breanne Doyle

Host, rabble radio

P.S. Thank you so much for considering supporting rabble today! If you need a little more inspiration to join us, check out the most recent episode of rabble radio, Wet’suwet’en land defenders seek support against the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.