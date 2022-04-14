The National Secretary-Treasurer of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, has announced her candidacy for the presidency of the union. She joins Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to the National President and Dave Cassidy, the president of Unifor Local 444 in Windsor, Ontario.

