This week on the show, we’re bringing you a segment of our first Off the Hill political panel of the year which took place last night, Thursday February 10th. The theme of last night’s panel was Whose budget is it, anyway?

Our panelists, including special guests El Jones, MP Leah Gazan and David MacDonald, deconstructed the federal budget to help us understand: why is it important and what power does the government really have in designing a federal budget? They also zeroed in on recent events in Ottawa – such as the ousting of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and the so-called “Freedom Convoy” and the visible rise in right-wing populism.

