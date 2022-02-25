Marc Bélanger reports on a union call for a TRIPS waiver for Africa. Plus the right-wing attack on unions in India. The LabourStart Report of union events.

Music this week is provided by Joe Glazer and friends singing ‘Solidarity Forever’.

RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.