The USW is campaigning to force Canadian Tire to pay Bangladeshi garment workers a living wage.

Garment workers in Bangladesh earn $6 a day. Canadian Tire CEO Greg Hicks earns $12,000 a day.

A RadioLabour interview with Guillaume Charbonneau a project officer with the Steelworkers Humanity Fund.

RadioLabour

RadioLabour, the long running Canadian-based international labour news program, partners with rabble to produce a weekly Canadian edition. The program is available every Friday afternoon.