We’re kicking off the first live political panel of the year with a powerhouse group of guests. Join us on January 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET for “Off the Hill: Will 2023 be a year of competing crises? On climate and the economy.”

This month, join guests MP Leah Gazan, Jim Stanford, Clayton Thomas-Müller and Karl Nerenberg with co-hosts Robin Browne and Libby Davies.

Canadian parliament returns on January 30. The spotlight is on the economy and the impact on Canadians. Our panel will unpack the critical issues related to the economic outlook and the climate emergency.

And mark your calendar for Off the Hill on January 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Off the Hill is a fast-paced live series which focuses on current issues of national significance. It features guests and a discussion you won’t find anywhere else, centred on the impact politics and policy have on people. Our series focuses on how to bring about progressive change in national politics — on and off the hill.

Meet our Off the Hill panelists

Robin Browne is Off the Hill’s co-host. Robin is a communications professional and founder of the 613-819 Black Hub, living in Ottawa. His blog is The “True” North.

Libby Davies is Off the Hill’s co-host and author of Outside In: a Political Memoir. She served as the MP for Vancouver East from 1997-2015, and is former NDP Deputy Leader and House Leader.

Leah Gazan is Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre. She is currently the NDP critic for Children, Families, and Social Development, as well as the deputy critic for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. Leah is a member of Wood Mountain Lakota Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.

Jim Stanford is an economist and the director of the Centre for Future Work, a labour economics research institute with operations in Canada and Australia. He previously served as economist and director of policy with Unifor.

Clayton Thomas-Müller is a member of the Treaty #6-based Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan, located in Northern Manitoba. He is an Indigenous activist, campaigner and public speaker who serves on the board of multiple environmental organizations including the Bioneers, Black Mesa Water Coalition and the Wildfire Project. He is also the author of Life in the City of Dirty Water.