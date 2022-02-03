Off the Hill returns for its debut show of 2022 – and this time, the theme is: Whose budget is it, anyway?

Our political panel will focus on deconstructing and understanding what a federal budget is all about: why is it important and what power does the government really have in designing a federal budget? We will also zero in on what a federal budget could look like for ordinary people to benefit. Will major political moments like the turmoil in the Conservative party or the truck convoy make a difference to how the budget plays out in parliament?

Register now to join this free event, via Zoom, and to interact and share your comments and questions with the panelists.

Off the Hill is a fast-paced live panel on current issues of national significance. It features guests and a discussion you won’t find anywhere else, centred on the impact politics and policy have on people, and on ways to mobilize to bring about progressive change in national politics — on and off the hill.

Meet our panel

Robin Browne is Off the Hill’s co-host. Robin is a communications professional and the co-lead of the 613-819 Black Hub, living in Ottawa. His blog is The “True” North.

Libby Davies is Off the Hill’s co-host and author of Outside In: a Political Memoir. She served as the MP for Vancouver East from 1997-2015, and is former NDP Deputy Leader and House Leader.

Leah Gazan is Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre. Leah is a member of Wood Mountain Lakota Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.

Karl Nerenberg is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and filmmaker, working in both English and French languages. He is rabble’s parliamentary correspondent and a regular Off the Hill panelist.

El Jones is a poet, journalist, professor and activist living in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her work has appeared in Halifax Examiner, Huffington Post Canada, the Globe and Mail. She is also the author of poetry collection: Live from the Afrikan Resistance!

David MacDonald is the senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). He has been a commentator on national policy issues, appearing often in the Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and Canadian Press. His most recent publications include ‘Another year in paradise – CEO pay in 2020’ and ‘Still Picking up the Tab – Feds still cover almost all COVID-19 spending.’